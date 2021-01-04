Five-day virtual workshop on industrial hemp begins January 11, 2021

State News January 4, 2021January 4, 2021 KTTN News
Pair of hands holding hemp leaf
The University of Missouri Extension offers a virtual workshop about industrial hemp from 12:30-2:00 p.m. January 11 through the 15th.

Topics include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomic practices, and pests, uses for hemp, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts.

Presenters include MU Extension specialists, CBD-hemp growers, and processors, processors from the Tiger Fiber Hemp Co., and speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Lincoln University.

From 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Monday, January 11, 2021, through January 15th, a different aspect of Industrial Hemp will be presented and discussed.

  • Monday, Jan 11th – Dept. of Ag Hemp program and regulations
  • Tuesday, Jan 12th – Genetic Research and how to transport Hemp
  • Wednesday, Jan 13th – Agronomy, CBD, and Ag Budgets
  • Thursday, Jan 14th – Tiger Fiber
  • Friday, Jan 15th- Vertical business plan with a producer 

For details and registration, CLICK HERE, or contact MU Extension in Miller County at 573-369-2394.

