Five-day virtual workshop on industrial hemp begins January 11, 2021

The University of Missouri Extension offers a virtual workshop about industrial hemp from 12:30-2:00 p.m. January 11 through the 15th.

Topics include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomic practices, and pests, uses for hemp, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts.

Presenters include MU Extension specialists, CBD-hemp growers, and processors, processors from the Tiger Fiber Hemp Co., and speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Lincoln University.

From 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Monday, January 11, 2021, through January 15th, a different aspect of Industrial Hemp will be presented and discussed.

Monday , Jan 11th – Dept. of Ag Hemp program and regulations

Tuesday , Jan 12th – Genetic Research and how to transport Hemp

Wednesday , Jan 13th – Agronomy, CBD, and Ag Budgets

Thursday , Jan 14th – Tiger Fiber

Friday, Jan 15th- Vertical business plan with a producer

For details and registration, CLICK HERE, or contact MU Extension in Miller County at 573-369-2394.

