Five charged in Macon County for alleged trafficking of teen girl

Share To Your Social Network

Five individuals who were arrested by the patrol and held on a kidnapping charge have now been charged in Macon County after allegedly attempting to traffic a teen girl from Indiana to California.

Arturo Eustaquio, 41, and Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, both from Mexico; Carlos Funez, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Marlon Aguilar, 44, and Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, both from Honduras, have each been charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk. They are described as being in the United States illegally and are held on no bond.

Probable cause statements indicate that Highway Patrol Troop B radio personnel contacted a trooper regarding a runaway juvenile from Indiana. A sheriff’s office in Indiana pinged the 14-year-old girl’s cell phone, revealing her location in Troop B’s jurisdiction.

Law enforcement found the girl in the back of a vehicle pulled over on June 17. The five males were also inside the vehicle.

Related