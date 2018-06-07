Five car crash injures three Wednesday morning

The Highway Patrol reports a Polo woman was one of three individuals injured in an accident involving five vehicles south of Kearney Wednesday morning.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Ojeda of Polo, 23-year-old Amanda Tyne of Lawson, 46-year-old Jacki Ohrenberg of Lawson, and 30-year-old Katherine McClure of Polo all were stopped in congested traffic on southbound Interstate 35 when 26-year-old Jesse Hinkle of Lathrop reportedly failed to yield. Hinkle’s car struck the rear of McClure’s car, which caused a chain reaction.

The Patrol reports the damage to those two vehicles was extensive, while the damage to Ohrenberg and Tyne’s SUVs and Ojeda’s pickup truck was minor.

Emergency medical services transported McClure to the Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. A private vehicle transported Ohrenberg to the Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. The Patrol reports Hickle refused treatment at the scene for his minor injuries. The Patrol notes the other drivers did not sustain injuries.

The Patrol reports Hinkle and McClure were the only ones not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

