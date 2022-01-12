Five area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

The Livingston County Health Center reports 10 COVID-19 cases have been added since January 10th, bringing the total to 2,729. There are 114 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department on January 11th confirmed 10 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,429. There were 43 active cases.

The Linn County Health Department reports it continues to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Sixty-nine cases have been added since January 4th, raising the total to 2,189.

The office notes the cases being reported are only representative of positive cases received through reporting laboratories from the state. Positive at-home tests and/or symptomatic individuals that forgo testing are not included in the totals.

Linn County has also seen an increase in the amount of virus isolated in wastewater through the Sewershed Surveillance Project. The samples taken the week of January 3rd showed about 45% Omicron and 55% Delta presumed present in the wastewater. That is a change from seven percent Omicron and 93% Delta presumed present in previous weeks wastewater samples.

The health department explains the genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19 can be present in human waste, even when individuals have no symptoms. It can help show how the virus spreads when access to tests is an issue.

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County since January 7th, raising the total to 627. The health department January 11th reported there had been 296 confirmed cases and 331 probable cases. Seventeen cases were active.

The health department notes Sewershed Surveillance Project samples taken the week of January 3rd reveal 100% of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Princeton.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 84 in Caldwell County since December 29th, making a total of 1,563. The health department January 11th reported 56 cases were active. Active cases are individuals who have tested positive in the last 10 days.

The Caldwell County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 o’clock to noon. Schedule an appointment at caldwellcountyhealth.com.