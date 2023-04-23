Five area FFA chapters receive Top Chapter Award from Missouri FFA Association

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

FFA chapters from Trenton, Chillicothe, Brunswick, Brookfield, and Carrollton are among the recipients of the Top Chapter Award from the Missouri FFA Association.

Just ten percent of the state chapters receive the designation annually.

Out of 356 chapters, Trenton placed fourth, Chillicothe 15th, Brunswick 21st, Brookfield 27th, and the Carrollton Area Career Center FFA 29th. They received a gold emblem, a Top Chapter Award.

The top chapters in Missouri compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Those winners will be announced this fall at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

The National Chapter Award program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

Missouri FFA has more than 26,700 members representing 356 chapters. The national organization has over 850,000 members representing nearly 9,000 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

