Five additional addresses added to nuisance list at meeting of Trenton Building and Nuisance Board

Five more addresses were added to the city of Trenton’s nuisance list following a review Monday night by the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Motions also were made on five additional locations.

The board declared a nuisance at 510 East 17th Street, 2102 Park Lane, 418 West 13th Court, 308 South Main, and 1615 Tindall Avenue.

Advancing from Declaration of a Nuisance to a public hearing in June was 403 West 13th Street. There were two public hearings Monday evening.

The board voted to advance 302 East 10th Street to the category Findings of Fact. 824 Custer Street was given a 30-day extension to allow time for more progress to be made. The board voted to issue a certificate of Existence of a Dangerous Building to 506 Jackson Street. That designation will be noted on the deed filed at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Recognizing that the requested work has been done, the board voted to release 1432 Main Street from the nuisance list.

When questioned, Building Inspector Wes Barone said the city will be moving forward with efforts to require the owner of the former Lakeview Restaurant and Motel to address issues with the parking lot.

Six members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board attended the meeting, Tim Bland was absent.

