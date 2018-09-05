Fish fry to be held in Jamesport

A fish fry will be held in Jamesport next week to raise money for the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center and other community projects.

The meal will be served at the Spillman Event Center on the evening of September 14th starting at 5 o’clock. The menu includes fish, potatoes, hush puppies, slaw, and beans.

The cost of the meal is a free will donation with those attending bringing a dessert for the dessert auction if they choose to do so. The desserts will be auctioned to the highest bidder.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors the fish fry.