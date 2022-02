Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A fish fry will be held at the Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe every Friday during Lent as a fundraiser for the school.

Food will be served by drive-through only those evenings from 5 to 7 pm. The meals will include sides, such as coleslaw, green beans, and potatoes, and dessert. The meals will cost $13 for adults and $6 for children.

The Chillicothe Knights of Columbus sponsor the Lenten fish fries at the Bishop Hogan Memorial School.

Related