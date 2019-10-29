First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for North Missouri

Winter weather will return to the area tonight and last on and off through Thursday morning. Most of the freezing drizzle will be overnight into the mornings with the heaviest snowfall over northern Missouri with the potential of 2 to 3 inches.

Snow and freezing drizzle will begin tonight over central Missouri into eastern Kansas and persist through the morning time frame. The freezing drizzle threat will diminish Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm above freezing, but snowfall will begin to spread to northwest Missouri by the late afternoon as temperatures begin to fall again. Overnight the threat of freezing drizzle and snow will return for most of the area with the freezing drizzle staying mostly over central Missouri through the morning timeframe. The heaviest snowfall will occur overnight over northern Missouri, where 2 to 3 inches will be possible by Thursday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM THURSDAY MORNING

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the morning or evening commute.

Accumulating wet snow on the trees with full foliage could cause potential tree damage and sporadic power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 503 Shares