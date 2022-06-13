First two months of fiscal year sees Trenton city sales tax revenue similar to 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton city sales tax revenue in the first two months of this fiscal year is similar to the same period a year ago.

Income from the city sales taxes for general purposes and capital projects is up nearly one percent. Revenue from the city sales taxes for parks, transportation, and fire department needs is down by less than one percent in each of those categories compared to May and June of 2021.

Receipts from the city sales tax for general purposes are up over $1,400, income from the capital projects tax is up $724, revenue from the tax for parks is down $323, transportation tax revenue is down nearly $300, and the tax for fire department needs is down $99 in the first two months of fiscal year 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Total income from those taxes when combining May and June receipts are general purposes over $148, 000, capital projects more than $74,000, parks over $67,000, transportation more than $50,000, and fire department needs nearly $34,000.

Receipts from the Trenton city sales tax for the fire department started to be received in

November of 2016. Since then, the tax has generated nearly $1,017,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Trenton’s transportation tax has generated nearly $1,254,000 since money from that tax began to be received in November of 2017. That’s the tax in which revenue is to be used for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. Once those payments are completed, funds from the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton. The last payment for the bridge project is May of 2028.

The transportation tax is to be collected for ten years ending in November of 2027.

Trenton also has a local use tax that’s generated nearly $37,000 in the first two months of this fiscal year and over $146,000 since revenue from that tax began to be received in September of 2021.