First time livestock youth exhibitor grants available

The Missouri State Fair Foundation is on a mission to cultivate the next generation of Missouri agriculture. Foundation members recognize the important life lessons learned by exhibiting livestock. They also understand exhibiting livestock at the Missouri State Fair can be costly. They hope that by offsetting some of the costs incurred by exhibiting livestock, more young people will be able to benefit from this invaluable learning experience.

The requirements are as follows:

The exhibitor must be a Missouri resident and a current member of 4-H or FFA and be between the ages of 8 and 18 as of December 31, 2022.

The application must be signed by the applicant, parent/ legal guardian.

The exhibitor may not have previously exhibited any livestock (horse, cattle, swine, sheep, goat, chicken, or rabbit) at the Missouri State Fair. The exhibitor may have entered projects to be displayed in the 4-H or FFA Building.

Only one grant application per exhibitor will be accepted.

Only one grant application per household will be accepted. The only exception will be in the case of twins.

Grants will be awarded for the following species: Horse, Cattle, Swine, Sheep, Goat, Rabbit, and Chicken.

The exhibitor must attend AND exhibit in a 4-H or FFA class at the 2023 Missouri State Fair to receive payment.

If selected as a grant recipient, you will be expected to do the following: high-quality picture of you and your livestock entry with a few words describing what you and your livestock have learned, accomplished, etc. These will be used for media and promotional purposes. By the 15th of each month before the Fair (April, May & June), provide us with a brief project update via email to [email protected] The update will include apicture of you and your livestock entry with a few words describing what you and your livestock have learned, accomplished, etc. These will be used for media and promotional purposes. Following the fair provide a high-quality picture of you exhibiting at the Missouri State Fair with a brief report about what you learned from the experience no later than September 1, 2023 . All recipients will be strongly encouraged to participate in the 2023 Peer to Peer Fundraiser that will take place on Giving Tuesday in November (typically conducted on Facebook).

The grant will be paid to the exhibitor after they have finished showing at the Missouri State Fair AND provided the picture and essay as listed in requirement 7b. All checks will be mailed after the conclusion of the 2023 Missouri State Fair.

The deadline to enter is March 15, 2023. Winners will be announced on April 7, 2023. Applications must be submitted to the Missouri State Fair Foundation via email (NO LATER than March 15, 2023. Winners will be announced on April 7, 2023. Applications must be submitted to the Missouri State Fair Foundation via email ( [email protected] ) OR mail with a postmarked date

Learn more and apply here.

