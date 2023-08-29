First round of cannabis microbusiness applicants selected by random lottery

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) posted the results of the random lottery drawing to award microbusiness licenses to applicants. This is the first of three separate rounds of microbusiness licenses to be awarded, per Article XIV, Section 2.

More than 1,600 applicants applied between July 27-Aug. 10. Now that applicants have been selected through the lottery, their applications will be reviewed for eligibility. The lottery selection does not guarantee the applicant a facility license. No later than Oct. 4, a total of 48 microbusiness licenses will be issued; six microbusiness license applicants will be selected within each of the eight Missouri congressional districts. Of the six in each district, two will be microbusiness dispensaries, and four will be microbusiness wholesale facilities.

Applicants not selected in this round will be eligible to reapply during future rounds of licensing.

To ensure the integrity of the applicant selection process, the Missouri Lottery conducted the drawing without reference to the identities of the applicants. Lottery results are identifiable by applicants and can be found at this link.

For more information about microbusiness licensing and application requirements, visit this link.

While the adult-use cannabis program was built based on guidelines approved by Missouri voters, DHSS, as the state’s public health authority, asks consumers to consume cannabis with caution. Adult consumers are encouraged to review the health effects of cannabis prior to consuming. Some important points of caution include the following:

Individuals should not use cannabis if pregnant as doing so may harm the baby’s health.

Individuals should not operate a vehicle under the influence of marijuana. This remains illegal and dangerous as driving requires a person’s full attention to stay safe and alert. Marijuana can slow one’s reaction time and ability to make decisions, impair coordination, and distort one’s perception.

Adult consumers should ensure products are not accessible to those under the age 21. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until around age 25. Marijuana use during adolescence and young adulthood may harm the developing brain.

Edibles, or food and drink products infused with marijuana, have some different risks than smoked marijuana, including a greater risk of poisoning. Unlike smoked marijuana, edibles can: Take from 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect, so some people may eat too much, which can lead to poisoning and/or serious injury. Cause intoxicating effects that last longer than expected, depending on the amount ingested, the last food eaten, and medications or alcohol used at the same time.



Children, adults and pets can mistake marijuana products, particularly edibles, for regular food or candy. Consuming marijuana can make children very sick. They may have problems walking or sitting up or may have a hard time breathing. If you have concerns of possible poisoning, call the Missouri Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or 911 if it is an emergency.

