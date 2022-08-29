First Missouri Bank is Now Verimore Bank

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

First Missouri Bank a community bank with locations throughout Northern Missouri – announces it will change its name to Verimore Bank as of today, August 29, 2022. The Brookfield, Missouri-based bank will maintain its current staff and local ownership comprised of individuals who are committed to serving the communities they call home.

The root words within the name “Verimore” translate to “truth and trust + more,” which speaks to the types of products and services the bank has been providing since its 1934 inception in Brookfield – its operational center and foundation. The name change emphasizes the bank’s commitment to serving customers in and around Brookfield, as well as its four other Missouri branch locations in Eagleville, Kearney, Milan, and North Kansas City.

“Our rebranding to Verimore Bank is the result of time spent asking bank customers, employees, and community leaders about what we do well, where we can improve, and what sets us apart,” said Kristie Stuewe, CEO of Verimore Bank. “In response to our customer research, changes will be about offering more big-bank capabilities to our commercial, agricultural, and household customers, while continuing to deliver on the relationship-driven service they’ve come to expect.”

The Verimore name deemphasizes location and instead conveys the bank’s commitment to enhanced products and services. The refreshed name reflects how the bank is increasingly serving communities in and outside of Missouri, as four of its five branches are situated within 30 miles of neighboring states

Verimore Bank is one of the few financial institutions in the Midwest actively serving and growing in both rural and urban markets. Customers view the bank as more than a bank, but rather a trusted financial partner, according to brand research.

“These changes are going to make us be better able than ever to serve Harrison County,” said Vickie Eastin, Vice President and Eagleville Branch Manager of Verimore Bank. “The Verimore Bank name will also make it more obvious than ever that we’re a choice for Lamoni and all of Decatur County. It’s nice to be part of something that values Eagleville and our surrounding communities.”

Going forward, Verimore Bank will bring even more banking capabilities and conveniences to clients. Its latest mobile banking technology updates are just the beginning. Verimore Bank will continue to build upon its 88-year heritage of offering progressive, robust services and personal touches that only a community bank can provide. On the business side, these include remote deposit, online cash management, payroll direct deposit, and positive pay. For consumers, the bank offers mobile banking, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other online banking services.