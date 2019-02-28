First Impact course for parents of new drivers to be held in Brookfield

Parents of teen drivers are invited to learn about Missouri’s Graduated Drivers License Law during a First Impact program in Brookfield in April.

Sergeant Eric Brown with the Highway Patrol and retired Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Marsha Jones will speak at the free 90-minute evidence-based traffic safety program at the Linn County Health Department the evening of April 8th from 6 o’clock to 7:30.

The goal of First Impact is to reduce new driver crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s Graduated Drivers License Law.

The program provides parents with tools to monitor, coach, and support teen drivers.

Visit the First Impact website or call First Impact at 573-884-3463 to register for the program.