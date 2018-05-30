First-grade students from Dewey School attend Litton Agriculture Campus

First-grade students from Dewey Elementary School recently attended the Litton Agriculture Campus and learned about plants in class and got their hands dirty.

The outing was made possible by the Litton Crusaders program sponsored by the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation. Students got the opportunity walk around the farm, then take back to school the plant and transplanted marigolds into pots to give to their mom’s for Mother’s Day. The project began in March when the marigolds were seeded and then the students received weekly pictures of the seeds progress until they transplanted the flowers into bigger pots.

While on the tour of the campus had the opportunity to go to the pond, see animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and hogs, as well as enjoy being outside for the afternoon.

