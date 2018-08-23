First ever Tomato Fest kicks off in Kirksville tonight

The First Tomato Fest will be held in Kirksville Thursday evening August 23.

Different varieties of tomatoes may be tasted at the free event at the Adair County Extension Center at 503 East Northtown Road from 4 to 6 o’clock.

Tomatoes available will include common types typically found in local nurseries, heirlooms, and grafted with information available on growing tomatoes as well.

Attendees can register to win a gift certificate from the Take Root Cafe.

Excess produce from attendees’ gardens may be brought and donated to the Pantry for Adair County with the produce distributed Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...