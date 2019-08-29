First Baptist Church in Cameron to present Judgement House drama

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will present a Judgement House drama in which two teenage siblings are faced with the death of their mother.

“Why? Finding Purpose When Life Doesn’t Make Sense” will be presented at the First Baptist Church at 202 East Ford Street in Cameron October 20th, 26th, and 27th from 3 o’clock in the afternoon to 8 o’clock at night as well as October 23rd from 6 to 9 o’clock at night.

One of the siblings in the walk-through drama looks for a reason for the tragedy while the other chooses to find purpose in life beyond the tragedy. “Why?” will show how their choices affect their futures in their earthly lives and in eternity.

The drama will take an hour and 15 minutes to view with tour groups beginning every 20 minutes. The suggested donation for admission is $2.00, but no one will be refused entry.

Reservations are recommended for the drama in October and can be made by calling the First Baptist Church of Cameron at 816-632-7551.