Fireworks in the Park set for tonight in Jamesport

The Second Annual Fireworks in the Park will be held at the Jamesport City Park tonight.

Activities will start at 6:30 with free face painting and balloons until 8:30 with the Battle in the Park for Kids and Adults starting at 6:30. The event will include an egg toss, three-legged race, and a watermelon eating contest.

Community softball games will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 and free ice cream bars will be available after the games. Concessions will also be available.

Licensed pyrotechnician Steven Wald and Wald and Company Fireworks will set off fireworks at 9:45. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

The Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks Stand sponsor Fireworks in the Park.

