“Fireworks in the Park” set for July 5th in Jamesport

“Fireworks in the Park” is scheduled to take place at Jamesport City Park next month, with activities planned for July 5th.

Free bounce houses will be available starting at 3:00 p.m., while face painting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and remain free after 6:00 p.m. A parade and community softball game will commence at 6:00 p.m., followed by a performance by Mixology from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Children’s games are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The National Anthem will be performed on July 5th at 9:45 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.

Fireworks in the Park in Jamesport will also offer a variety of food options, including kettle corn, snow cones, homemade ice cream, and more.

The event is presented by the Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks.

