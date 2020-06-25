Fireworks in the Park set for July 5th in Jamesport

Various activities will be held during Fireworks in the Park in Jamesport.

The activities in the city park the afternoon and evening of July 5th are to include free air brush tattoos from 2 until 8 o’clock, free bounce houses from 3 to 9 o’clock, community softball games from 7 to 9 o’clock, and children and adult games from 6 to 7 o’clock.

Live music will include The Ghosted from 2 to 5 o’clock and Country Style from 6 to 9 o’clock. Fireworks will follow the National Anthem at 9:30. Fireworks in the Park in Jamesport July 5th will also include kettle corn, snow cones, and a concession stand.

The Jamesport Community Association and Lil Red Shed Fireworks sponsor the event.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares