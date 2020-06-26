Fireworks display set for July 3, 2020 in Milan

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold a fireworks display next week at the Sullivan County Country Club.

Elks Treasurer Angel Oder says food will be for sale during a fundraiser for the country club starting the night of July 3rd at 7 o’clock. Pies, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Elks fireworks display will start at dusk that night. Oder notes some of the fireworks will go into nearby water and back out.

Donations can be made to help the Milan Elks Lodge pay for the fireworks. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to the lodge at 211 East Second Street in Milan. Contact Oder for more information at 660-342-6903.

