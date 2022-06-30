Fireworks display set for dusk on Sunday, July 3rd in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Plans have been announced for the fireworks display in Trenton on July 3rd.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk in the area of the North Central Missouri Fairgrounds.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce president, Debbie Carman, said those watching the show can park at several locations in and around the fairgrounds. Although CF Russell stadium will be closed, the stadium parking lot will be open as a site to watch the fun.

Brad Coursey is to be the pyrotechnician for the show with assistance from the Trenton Fire Department.

Donations still are being accepted with money collected above the cost of this year’s display to be put into a fund for a fireworks display in 2023. Contributions may be left at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office which is located in the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton.