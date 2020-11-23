Firefighters respond to kitchen fire on Hillcrest Street in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe firefighters responded on Saturday afternoon to a stovetop fire at 208 Hillcrest in Chillicothe.

Fire Lieutenant Andy Vaughn said a large pan of water was being boiled on a burner of the electric stove. He described a small buildup of grease under the drip pan that ignited. A lid was placed on top of the burner and it was shut off prior to the fire departments’ arrival.

A smoke ejector fan was used to remove a light haze of smoke.

The owner of the house was listed by firefighters as the Chillicothe Free Methodist Church. The department was at the scene for approximately ten minutes.

