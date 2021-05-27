Firefighters respond to Hy-Vee Store in Bethany

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Minor damage was reported from a fire in the facade of the Hy-Vee of Bethany on May 26th.

Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place says the Bethany Fire Department responded the morning of May 26th in reference to a small fire on the outside of the building behind an electric sign.

The New Hampton Fire Department provided mutual aid. The Bethany Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The cause is undermined.

Hy-Vee was evacuated, but business was able to return to normal a short time later.

Related