Firefighters respond to house fire on Jasmine Road south of Princeton

Early Sunday morning, the Mercer County Fire Protection District responded with Spickard Fire and Rescue to a report of an electrical fire at a structure on Jasmine Road, south of Princeton.

Upon arrival about 2:00 in the morning, smoke was coming from the eaves and attic vents of the residence. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire down from the attic crawl space. The department reported there were several hot spots in the blown-in insulation.

The fire district reported the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants of the house.

Mercer County Fire Protection expressed appreciation to Spickard Fire and Rescue for their quick response. Mercer County Ambulance was also on standby at the scene of the fire.

