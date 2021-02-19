Firefighters respond to Circle H Car Wash in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A fire at the Circle H Car Wash on Harris Avenue in Trenton on February 18th caused major fire and smoke damage to the control room.

Firefighter Derek Hert reports heavy smoke was coming from the car wash control room upon the fire department’s arrival to the structure, owned by Gary Moulen.

A one and three-quarter inch attack line was deployed to the front of the structure. Hert notes entry was made into the control room where there was heavy fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked for any hot spots using a thermal imaging camera. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Trenton Fire Department was at the scene for about one and a half hours. The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, and Trenton Municipal Utilities assisted at the scene of the incident.

