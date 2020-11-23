Firefighters respond to Lindquist residence at Leisure Lake

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

In a report provided on Monday morning, the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded Saturday evening to a structure fire at Leisure Lake.

Upon arrival, light smoke was showing at 73137 South Leisure Lake Drive and firefighter Alex Lovell noted fire damage was contained to areas in the wall and ceiling immediate to the chimney.

The area was described as approximately two to three feet to either side and above the chimney. In order to extinguish and check for hidden hot spots or other fire damage, firefighters removed the wooden fireplace mantel and drywall from the sides and ceiling around the chimney. A thermal imaging camera was used. Any remaining hot spots and burning materials were extinguished. Prior to that, the department had deployed a salvage cover to protect flooring and surrounding items near the area of the fire. The report indicates a possible cause is believed to be from chimney failure due to bricks separating.

Firefighters responded with a pumper, a tanker, and five firefighters. The department was on the scene for one and a half hours on Saturday night with assistance from the Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance.

The owner of the structure was listed as Denise Lindquist and no injuries were reported.

