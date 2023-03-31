Fire west of Spickard, started by discarded cigarette butt, burns 5 acres

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a fire west of Spickard on Thursday afternoon, March 30th that burned approximately five acres.

Melody Chapman with Spickard Fire reports the fire was on the west side of the junction of Routes A and C. About 700 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire on the property owned by Eric Heins.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

The fire was started by a discarded cigarette butt and smokers are encouraged to buy an ashtray for their vehicles.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

