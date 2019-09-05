Fire Safety Class to be held at Trenton Fire Department

A fire safety class will be held at the Trenton Fire Department on the evening of September 24, 2019, at 5:30.

The class will cover fire extinguishers, exit, and escape plans, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms placement, closing doors while sleeping or in the event of a fire, fire safety regarding the rental ordinance, and stop, drop, and roll.

The class is open to the public, and school-aged children are welcome to attend. The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will give each household in attendance a carbon monoxide detector to take home.

Attendance for the fire safety class September 24th is limited to 25, and reservations are required. Call CAPNCM to make a reservation at 855-290-8544 extension 1021 or 1023.

