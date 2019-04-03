Fire on square in Unionville leaves one building a total loss

A fire that began overnight on Wednesday at 1:45 am on the north side of the Unionville Square has left one building a “total loss”.

Unionville Fire Chief Tim Montgomery reports half of the building housing a club for men to “hang out” fell in, and two buildings attached to it sustained smoke and water damage. Firefighters fought the fire from about 1:45 on Wednesday morning until 11:30 or noon before getting it under control. Crews then cleaned up and hit hot spots until about 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery says the club in the building that collapsed had only been open about a month. The building had previously been unoccupied for approximately three years. No one was in the building at the time the fire started, and the apartments upstairs in the building were unoccupied.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Unionville Fire Department received assistance from the Milan, Green City, and Centerville fire departments as well as the Medicine Creek, Liberty, Grant, and Elm Fire Protection Districts.