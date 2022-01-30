Fire on Henry Street claims the life of Chillicothe resident

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A 90-year-old resident died as the result of a structure fire at 114 Henry Street in Chillicothe on the evening of January 28th.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports it appears the individual and a pet dog were overcome by smoke and were removed from the residence. The resident was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center where she later died. The dog died at the scene of the fire.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports firefighters discovered flames showing from the windows upon arrival. They began an interior search for possible occupants and initiated suppression efforts with hand lines.

The fire was controlled with two hand lines and about 1,200 gallons of water.

The Livingston County Coroner’s Office was contacted. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety was also contacted to conduct the origin and cause investigation with assistance from the Chillicothe fire and police departments. The name of the resident was not released. The police department noted early on January 29 that next of kin contacts were being made.

The fire department was on the scene for approximately three hours.

