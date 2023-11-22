Fire marshal investigates suspected arson at abandoned trailer house in Tindall

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts has reported the involvement of the fire marshal in investigating a fire at an abandoned trailer house on Northwest Fifth Avenue in Tindall. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, November 21st, marking the second call to the location on the same day.

Earlier on November 21st, Grundy County Rural and Spickard fire departments had responded to a smaller fire on the back porch of the same structure. This first fire, reported Tuesday morning, had an undetermined cause, with nothing suspicious noted by the firefighters to necessitate an investigation by the fire marshal at the time, however, a neighbor later noticed smoke emanating from the house again, prompting a second response solely by the Grundy County Rural team. Chief Roberts mentioned that this second fire was found within the wall of the structure, but it did not significantly increase the damage.

The fire marshal’s involvement became essential after determining that an accelerant was used, indicating that the fire was deliberately set. Efforts are now underway to identify the perpetrator.

No injuries were reported in either incident, with firefighters spending approximately one hour at the scene each time.