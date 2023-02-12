Fire in Milan being investigated as suspicious

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

No injuries were reported from a fire early on Sunday in Milan that Police Chief Gail Hayes said was being considered suspicious. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was investigating.

The fire occurred in a vacant upstairs apartment in a commercial building in the 200 block of East Third Street. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen from the windows of the vacant apartment. Residents from an apartment on the ground floor of the structure were evacuated.

Chief Hayes indicated there was no fire damage to the occupied apartment, nor the nearby license bureau, another business, and other vacant apartments, however, he did not know whether there was smoke damage.

Firefighters from Milan, Green City, Green Castle, Galt, and Trenton responded to the scene, Trenton with a ladder truck.

Related