Fire hazards prompt Red Flag Warning in North Missouri

Local News February 26, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Red Flag Warning News Graphic
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of north Missouri, effective from 9 AM to 6 PM CST on Monday, February 26. This warning comes as a result of critical fire weather conditions expected in the area.

The affected counties under the Red Flag Warning include:

  • Adair
  • Andrew
  • Atchison
  • Buchanan
  • Caldwell
  • Carroll
  • Chariton
  • Clay
  • Clinton
  • Daviess
  • DeKalb
  • Gentry
  • Grundy
  • Harrison
  • Holt
  • Linn
  • Livingston
  • Macon
  • Mercer
  • Nodaway
  • Putnam
  • Sullivan
  • Worth

These conditions are characterized by south and southwest winds ranging from 15 to 20 MPH, with gusts up to 30 MPH, and relative humidity levels between 20 to 30 percent. Such conditions can lead to the rapid spread of fires, and as such, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this period.

A Red Flag Warning signifies that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly. The combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures can lead to extreme fire behavior. Residents in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution and follow all safety instructions issued by local authorities.

