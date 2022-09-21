Fire destroys two-story home in Wheeling, church also damaged

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A two-story house in Wheeling is considered a total loss and the Baptist Church sustained damage due to a fire on Monday morning, September 19th.

Wheeling Rural Fire Chief Darrin Fravel reports the house at 303 North Fourth Street was vacant. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Chillicothe and Meadville provided mutual aid. Fravel believes the group effort saved the church, and it is salvageable.

The Wheeling Rural Fire Department was on the scene for approximately nine hours.