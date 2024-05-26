Fire destroys tractor southeast of Laredo

Share To Your Social Network

A fire on Saturday afternoon destroyed a tractor at the edge of a field approximately 12 miles southeast of Laredo.

According to Chief Kenny Meeker of the Laredo Fire Protection District, the tractor had been used a short time earlier. He indicated the operator left the location and was approximately one-half mile away when smoke was seen.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Meeker noted a field harrow was detached from the tractor, with damage to the harrow described as minor.

The owner of the tractor was listed as Bob Smith. The location of the fire was off Bow Drive.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour.

It was believed the tractor and harrow were being used to knock down weeds and for field preparation.

Related