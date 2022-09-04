Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe.

Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.

Among various items in the shed were a boat and a four-wheeler.

The owner was listed as Gary Bannan of that address. A home was approximately 25 feet from the storage shed, but the residence was not reported damaged.

Chillicothe firefighters were on the scene for one hour.