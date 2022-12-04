Fire destroys shed, damages home west of Farmersville

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a shed and damaged siding on a nearby house in the 12,000 block of Livingston County Road 202 west of Farmersville.

Chula Rural Fire District Chief Jeff Gillespie said the blaze was at a property owned by Eric and Susan Davis, who reside at that location and were home at the time. The fire was believed to have started in the area of a pellet stove. He noted woodworking, welding tools, and a car lift, were among the contents in the woodworking shed.

Approximately 3,500 gallons of water were used to control the fire.

Assistance was provided by firefighters from the Grundy County Rural Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.