Fire destroys pickup on Rural Street in Trenton

Fire Friday evening destroyed a pickup truck at 603 Rural Street in Trenton and damaged the siding of a house near the pickup.

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler said the pickup was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The owners of the vehicle were listed as Robert Frisk and Hailey Clubine. The owner of the house was not available.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 40 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Trenton Fire Department personnel were assisted by Grundy County Rural firefighters, the Trenton Police Department, and the Grundy County Ambulance Service.

