Fire destroys mobile home in Reger

Local News March 1, 2022 KTTN News
Structure Fire News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

A trailer house in Reger is a total loss after a fire on February 28th.

Milan Fire Chief Rick Gardner reports the owner and occupant, Jeff Ledford, was burning grass around the trailer house at 26689 Delta Drive, and the house caught on fire.

When the Milan Fire Department arrived, the west end of the trailer was fully involved. The fire spread from the house to two camper trailers on the backside of the house.

The Galt Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.

Gardner says there was no insurance on the trailer house and said Ledford left before the Red Cross could be called.

The Milan Fire Department was at the scene for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

Post Views: 265
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.