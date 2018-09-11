Fire destroys home West of Trenton at 630 Southwest 20th Street

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts reports a house at 630 Southwest 20th Street is a complete loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire billowing from the rear of the house owned by Nikki Davis. Crews coordinated an interior attack to extinguish the fire. Roberts reports the cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. No injuries were reported and crews were on the scene for several hours.

Fire departments from Trenton and Jamesport assisted at the scene as well as Grundy County Emergency Medical Services, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.