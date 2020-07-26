Fire destroys home on Painter Street in Milan

Fire Saturday morning destroyed the Donnie and Tracy McDonald residence at 203 South Painter Street in Milan.

Milan Fire Chief Rick Gardner explained the McDonalds and six others described as children and grandchildren got out safely, noting that a couple of the children jumped from a second-floor window onto a carport.

A firefighter was treated at the scene by Sullivan County Ambulance Service personnel for burns to a hand that occurred when the firefighter attempted to move something from a doorway.

The cause of the blaze in the two-story structure was undetermined, however, the fire started on the second floor at the rear of the rental house. Gardner quoted Donnie McDonald as saying those in the house were in bed at the time of the fire, but they were able to remove only a few items from the structure.

Firefighters were contacted shortly before 9 o’clock Saturday morning and it was noted McDonald indicated he waited a while before calling because he was trying to get everybody out of the house.

Milan firefighters were assisted by personnel and equipment from the Milan Rural and Green City Fire Departments, and by the Sullivan County Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four and one-half hours.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares