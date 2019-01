Galt Fire Protection District Chief Terry Wynne reports a house in the eastern part of Galt is a “complete loss” after a fire Wednesday night.

Wynne says firefighters found the back of the house on Garfield Street, owned by Victor Tunnel, fully involved. The fire is believed to have started around the back of a wood stove.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District assisted Galt Fire at the scene.

Wynne says crews were at the scene about five hours with no injuries reported.