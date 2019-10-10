Fire destroys home at Roach Lake south of Chillicothe

A residence at Roach Lake is considered a total loss after a fire on Wednesday morning. The fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter reports the residence, owned by Tracy Englert, was fully involved in fire when the Chillicothe Fire Department arrived and requested Dawn, Hale, Wheeling, and Chula Fire Departments for mutual aid tanker responses. Hale was unable to respond due to equipment repairs.

Reeter says firefighters took a defensive attack and initially protected a neighboring residential structure that was threatened. Crews were able to protect the neighboring residence successfully, except for the vinyl siding melting on its west end. No water was available for about 10 minutes until the mutual aid departments arrived.

The homeowner reportedly told firefighters he awoke to smoke in his bedroom and exited. He was unable to get his cell phone in the kitchen area due to the fire so the homeowner used a neighbor’s vehicle, drove to the Highway 65 bridge where the Missouri Department of Transportation was working and asked the work crew to call 911.

The owner said he had a small burn on his forearm from plastic that melted and dripped on his arm. Farmers’ Electric Cooperative was called to disconnect the power to the residence.

A Livingston County deputy requested the Missouri State Fire Marshal to the scene. The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for approximately three hours and forty minutes.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares