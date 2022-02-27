Fire destroys garage east of Chula

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Fire Saturday morning destroyed a garage and its contents approximately four to five miles east of Chula.

Chula Rural Fire Chief Jeff Gillespie said, when firefighters arrived at 16573 Atom Drive, the roof of the garage was starting to collapse because of the flames. A side by side, a lot of tools, and an air compressor were among the contents lost in the building.

Gillespie indicated nothing else was threatened, including the Eric McClain residence located approximately 100 or more feet away. Gillespie said the owner was home at the time of the fire and when 911 was contacted.

The cause of the blaze was not determined and no injuries were reported. The report indicated McClain as the owner of the garage.

Firefighters from Chula were assisted by those from the Laredo Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.

