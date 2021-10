Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a combine is a total loss after a fire near Highway 190 and Route Y on Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports that, upon arrival, personnel found the combine fully involved. Firefighters used about 3,000 gallons of water with foam mix.

The sheriff’s office reports there were no injuries and the fire department was on the scene about one and a half hours.

Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff’s Department

