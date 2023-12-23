Fire departments tackle grain elevator blaze in Lathrop

The Lathrop Police Department reported multiple fire departments responded to a grain elevator fire in Lathrop overnight on Wednesday, December 20th.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement blocked off the area to allow firefighters to work effectively. Around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 21st, the office requested residents to avoid the vicinity. It emphasized that non-residents within the area would be asked to leave.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Lathrop Fire Department had not ordered any evacuations at that time, however, the police department was prepared to evacuate residents if necessary.

Residents were advised to refrain from calling dispatch unless facing an emergency.

A power outage in Lathrop was also reported, leading the Lathrop R-2 School District to cancel classes for December 21st. The district initially planned an early dismissal on that day to commence the Christmas Break.

(Photo courtesy Clinton County Sheriff’s Department)