Fire department responds to gas leak near highways 36 and 65

The Chillicothe Fire Department has released information regarding the natural gas leak that occurred near the junction of Highways 36 and 65 on June 20.

Fire Chief Eric Reeter reported that the department was notified by dispatch of the incident, which involved a person mowing with a brush hog who had accidentally run over the valve of a natural gas pipeline owned by Liberty Gas. The leak was reported to be releasing high-pressure natural gas approximately one mile west of the junction of Highway 36 and 65.

The fire department arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. The brush hog operator met with the firefighters, with the brush hog positioned on the valve about a quarter of a mile down the road. Gas could be heard escaping from the valve.

Liberty Gas personnel arrived shortly after and, for safety reasons, decided to close eastbound Highway 36 to traffic until the leak could be contained. Approximately one hour later, Liberty Gas located another valve and successfully shut off the natural gas supply.

No injuries or additional damage were reported aside from the original valve damage.

The Chillicothe Fire Department remained on the scene for approximately an hour and a half, ensuring the area was safe before re-opening the highway.

