Fire damages home on Crowder Road in Trenton

A fire early Saturday evening caused extensive damage to a vacant house at 213 East Crowder Road in Trenton.

Firefighters from the Trenton and Grundy County rural departments arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story structure, and a downstairs front room was fully involved in flames.

Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports most of the damage to the house was from smoke, although there was fire damage to the downstairs front room. He noted the structure was in the process of being remodeled, but it was unknown whether anyone was working there Saturday.

Although Roberts said there was nothing suspicious, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted in an effort to determine the cause of the blaze.

The owners of the structure were listed as Russell and Bea Shaw.

Firefighters were on the scene over two hours and no injuries were reported.

(Photo courtesy Glen Briggs)