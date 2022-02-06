Fire damages Days Inn Motel in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A fire Saturday morning damaged an exterior wooden staircase and siding at the Days Inn Motel in Chillicothe.

Captain Derrick Allen reported smoke and flames were coming from two levels of an exterior staircase when firefighters arrived. The fire was on the second level and a first level porch. About 500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze.

Occupants were alerted by Smoke detectors and motel employees. The state fire marshal’s office was summoned to the scene as part of the investigation.

Chillicothe firefighters were dispatched to the location shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning and were there about one hour and 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

